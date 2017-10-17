Joel Embiid Unhappy About Minutes Restrictions

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joel Embiid will be on a minutes restriction to start the season, once again, and he’s not pleased.

When asked about the minutes restrictions on Tuesday, Embiid called them [expletive] [expletive].

On Monday, Brett Brown said he expects Embiid’s minutes to be “in the teens” in Wednesday’s season opener at the Washington Wizards. Embiid was disappointed in hearing the news.

#Sixers Embiid 'disappointed' at having minutes restriction expected to be on the teens. pic.twitter.com/zJpTnXuaLB — Tom Moore (@TomMoorePhilly) October 16, 2017

Joining the 94WIP Morning Show on Tuesday, Brown said he just listens to the medical staff when it comes to Embiid’s playing time.

Brett Brown on Joel Embiid's minutes restrictions: "I'm really just a receiver of the medical staff's advice." #Sixers — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) October 17, 2017

Embiid, 23, showed up to practice on Tuesday in corn rows.

The 7’2″ center has played just 31 games in his first three NBA seasons. The 2014 third-overall pick made his NBA debut last season and averaged 25.4 minutes per game last year. However, he suffered a minor meniscus tear in January, ending his season early.

Last week, the Sixers announced a contract extension for Embiid worth $148 million over five years.

Embiid made his preseason debut last Wednesday in Brooklyn against the Nets, scoring a ridiculous 22 points in 15 minutes. Two days later, Embiid went 1-7 in 15 minutes against the Heat.

Ben Simmons, J.J. Redick, and Markelle Fultz — who is not expected to start — are all expected to make their debuts for the Sixers on Wednesday.