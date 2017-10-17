High-Flying Eagles Vow To Stay Grounded

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The excitement surrounding the Eagles is inescapable.

Throughout the Delaware Valley, this football rabid region has understandably gone into overdrive. The Eagles are off to a 5-1 start and have the best record in the NFC. While many fans were optimistic heading into the season, the Eagles have exceeded the expectations in the eyes of many. National shows and websites are heaping praise on Carson Wentz and company with many now declaring the Eagles a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

But inside the nest, the players are tuning out the noise. Running back LeGarrette Blount says the Eagles are focused on the next game and not the next Super Bowl.

“We know what we’ve been doing to get to this point,” said Blount. “We know what it takes. We’ve just got to buy in and continue to do that. A big part of it is making sure you ignore the noise and don’t listen to the outsiders.”

The players and coaches are hardly encouraging the fans to curb their enthusiasm. While the Eagles insist they are locked in to their next game against Washington and not looking ahead, the players understand the excitement surrounding the team through the first six weeks of the season. With the next three games scheduled to be played at the Linc, wide receiver Torrey Smith and the rest of his teammates will look forward to the continued support of Eagles Nation.

“I think the fans deserve it,” Smith said. “We need them. No disrespect to other places, but it’s kind of felt like a home game everywhere we’ve been. The fans travel like no other. To be able to be home for the next few is going to be huge and they’re a huge part of our success.”

The message is the same from the coaches as it is from the players. The coaching staff is filled with NFL experience. Offensive coordinator Frank Reich was part of four Super Bowl runs in Buffalo and understands how important it is to lock in on the upcoming opponent.

“Momentum can change quickly for the good and for the bad,” said Reich. “That’s why as coaches and players, all we worry about is this week and can we get better this week. There’s nothing else that matters. What we talk about is an obsession. We talk about an obsession to get better today and we talk about an obsession to give ourselves to our teammates, to play for each other.”

The next opponent will be the Washington Redskins. The Eagles have a one-and-a-half game lead over the second-place Skins and a victory would result in a season sweep along with a major step towards a division title. For players such as linebacker Nigel Bradham, the magnitude of this Monday night matchup is easy to understand.

“It’s pretty much the conference championship game for us right now,” Bradham said. “That’s how we have to approach it going into this game. It’s on the big stage on Monday night. I feel like the fans are going to treat it like a championship game. I know we are, so we’re going to be ready to play.”

And in a town where the wait for a Super Bowl title has been long and agonizing, the Eagles won’t get caught up in the hype.

“We just sense the Washington Redskins on Monday,” said Blount.