Man Sentenced To 10 Years In Fatal Crash That Killed Mainland Soccer Player

HAMILTON TWP., N.J. (CBS) – A Vineland man was sentenced Tuesday in connection to the vehicular homicide of a Mainland soccer player.

On Aug. 30, 2014, Aisling Cooke, 14, was traveling in a car with her high school friends when police say they were struck by 40-year-old Nicholas Garreffi, of Linwood.

According to police, Garreffi was driving a 2008 Chevy Silverado when he crossed the center line of oncoming traffic, struck a 2007 Mitsubishi box truck and then slammed into a car full of girls, who were driving to a charity soccer tournament.

Cooke died in the crash. Three other students suffered moderate injuries.

On Tuesday, Garreffi was sentenced to 10 years behind bars for vehicular homicide and assault by auto charges.

Authorities say Garreffi was driving under the influence of alprazolam, commonly known as Xanax.

A toxicology expert testified during Garreffi’s trial that even low-levels of the drug can impair a person’s driving.

He must serve 85 percent of the sentence before he is eligible for parole as part of the No Early Release Act.

Garreffi also received a 20-year driver’s license suspension to be imposed upon release from New Jersey State Prison.

