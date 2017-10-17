Flyers Look To Stay Hot Vs. Panthers

By Matt Leon
Filed Under: Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Flyers will be on home ice tonight as they welcome the Florida Panthers to the Center.

The Flyers have won three of their first five games here in the early going of the season. Last time out on Saturday night they rolled the Washington Capitals in their home opener, 8-2.

Florida has split its first four games this season. The Panthers also last played on Saturday, losing in Pittsburgh, 4-3.

 

Jakub Voracek leads the Flyers with nine points (all assists) while Wayne Simmonds tops the squad in goals with five.

The Flyers swept all three match-ups between these two teams last season.

KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer about the Flyers and tonight’s game with Florida.

