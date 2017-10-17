Ex-Postal Service Supervisor Admits Stealing $15,700 In Cash

Filed Under: Talkers

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A former postal service supervisor has admitted stealing more than $15,000.

Amar Patel pleaded guilty Tuesday to the theft. The 36-year-old Delran man faces a 10-year term when he’s sentenced Jan. 26.

2 Admit Roles In $24 Million Benefits Scheme Targeting Veterans

The charges stem from an investigation that began in July 2016, when postal officials noticed shortages in cash deposits reported by the Riverside, Delanco and Delran post offices.

Officials say Patel was a supervisor at those offices and had access to deposit bags containing cash acquired during retail operations. Surveillance cameras installed inside the Riverside post office captured Patel tearing open a sealed deposit bag in January 2017, then removing cash deposits and putting them into his pocket.

Patel admitted stealing $15,700 overall in 12 separate thefts that occurred from February 2016 to January 2017.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch