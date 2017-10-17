1 Injured In Three-Alarm Apartment Fire In Cherry Hill

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) –– Investigators in Cherry Hill are looking into the cause of a three-alarm fire that damaged three units at an apartment complex late Monday night.

The fire started sometime after 11:30 p.m. at The Colonials apartments on Cooper Landing Road.

When firefighters arrived, residents were evacuating from the building. Chief Thomas Kolbe said it started in a fifth floor apartment and spread to two others. Crews got it under control in about 40 minutes.

“Under the conditions presented, I think we did a good job, we held the fire to where it started and we were able to get all of the occupants safely evacuated,” he said.

Jamie Wallace and other residents told Eyewitness News the smoke alarms in their units did not sound.

“All I felt was my cat attaching my face,” she said. “There was no alarm, until you got into the hallway and these walls are paper-thin. So until I got into the hallway, that’s when I heard the alarms going.”

All of the residents made it out of the building. Paramedics took one person to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Everyone was back in their apartments by Tuesday morning, except for those who live in the three damaged units.