Upper Darby Leaders Join Forces In Battle Against Opioids

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Leaders in Upper Darby joined forces Monday night to host an opioid crisis forum aimed at combatting the epidemic.

It was an open panel discussion with officials like Upper Darby Mayor Tom Micozzie taking part.

Vigil at Waterfront Stadium in Camden to remember those who lost their lives to drug overdoses @camdencountynj @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/UfvLjRAF65 — Andrew Kramer (@Philly_Kramer) October 14, 2017

As did police superintendent Michael Chitwood who says the opioid crisis is a big concern in their community

“Since 2015, 89 people have died as a result of overdoses,” he said.

So they wanted to hold this forum to educate the public.

“Here’s the problem, this is what people are doing, as a parent this is what you should look out for,” Chitwood said.

The panel also addressed the impact drug abuse has on families, something Jean Philion knows too well

“My son was addicted for three years and he passed away on Christmas Day,” Philion said.

She says events like this are a must, so people don’t suffer in silence.

“To know that there’s help out there, there resources,” she said.

Area treatment service providers were also on hand.