Upper Darby Leaders Join Forces In Battle Against Opioids

By Andrew Kramer
Filed Under: Andrew Kramer, KYW Newsradio 1060, Michael Chitwood, Tom Micozzie, Upper Darby

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Leaders in Upper Darby joined forces Monday night to host an opioid crisis forum aimed at combatting the epidemic.

It was an open panel discussion with officials like Upper Darby Mayor Tom Micozzie taking part.

As did police superintendent Michael Chitwood who says the opioid crisis is a big concern in their community

“Since 2015, 89 people have died as a result of overdoses,” he said.

So they wanted to hold this forum to educate the public.

“Here’s the problem, this is what people are doing, as a parent this is what you should look out for,” Chitwood said.

The panel also addressed the impact drug abuse has on families, something Jean Philion knows too well

“My son was addicted for three years and he passed away on Christmas Day,” Philion said.

She says events like this are a must, so people don’t suffer in silence.

“To know that there’s help out there, there resources,” she said.

Area treatment service providers were also on hand.

More from Andrew Kramer
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch