University Finds Unique Way To Help Puerto Rico Recover After Hurricane Maria

DOYLESTOWN, Pa (CBS) — A local university has found a unique way to help Puerto Rico recover from the devastating hurricane.

More than 8,000 acres of crops were destroyed in Puerto Rico when Hurricane Maria devastated the island. Now Delaware Valley University in Doylestown is collecting vegetable and fruit seeds to help farmers get back in business.

“The idea is to get varieties that will grow well in the tropics,” said Dr. Sarah Dohle, an assistant professor of Plant Science. “So seeds that grow in southern Florida type growing conditions will also grow well in Puerto Rico, but we also want varieties that will fit in with their cultural practices, with how they farm and what they eat.”

Dohle says seed donations will be kept at the university until conditions in Puerto Rico improve.

“Because we have electricity and we have volunteers and we can get them organized and then once Puerto Rico is a little more established and secure then they can give us the go ahead that they’re ready to receive the seeds,” she said.

She says once they receive the green light to send the seeds the will be put on ships and sent down within a week or two weeks.