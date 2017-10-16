1 Dead In Double-Shooting In Tioga

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A double shooting in Philadelphia’s Tioga section leaves one man dead.
Police tell Eyewitness News, the two men were shot around 11:30 p.m. Sunday as they sat inside a car on the 1800 block of Erie Avenue.
“The victims were in this Mitsubishi SUV when the shooter fired multiple shots through the driver door window. The driver door window is all broken out,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small.
Police say the 27-year-old driver died at the scene. The other victim managed to run home for help.
Police say there was a third person in the car at the time of the shooting. He is being questioned by detectives.