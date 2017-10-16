One Sport Not Enough For Temple’s Morgan Glassford

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Morgan Glassford was a star women’s lacrosse player at Temple University. She wrapped up her four-year run on the team in the spring, earning All Big East first-team honors as a senior midfielder.

For most college athletes, that senior year is where the athletic road comes to an end. But that’s just where the story really gets interesting for Glassford.

“My last lacrosse game, I finished the game and I was like, ‘You know what, I’m not done yet,'” she tells KYW Newsradio. “‘I’m not done playing sports, I’m not ready. I’m just going to try to play soccer.’ So I told my [lacrosse] coaches, I was kind of joking at first, but I reached out to [Temple women’s soccer coach Seamus O’Connor] and he was like, ‘Yeah, we’ll take you.’ So I was practicing all summer and it was official like two weeks before preseason that I was on the team.”

Glassford is playing soccer as a graduate student at Temple.

Now playing soccer wasn’t a foreign concept for Glassford, she starred at Strath Haven High School, but she knew making this move at the college level was going to be tough.

“I was nervous at first, because I hadn’t played in four years,” Glassford says. “But having great teammates, great coaches by my side the whole time and being encouraging was so helpful. It’s been working out.”

Glassford plays forward for the Owls and in 13 games this season she has netted a pair of goals. While getting used to life again on the pitch was one challenge, there was also an interesting adjustment to be made as far as her place on the team.

“I went from being a captain of the lacrosse team and then going into a sport for the first time in four years and I was new to the team,” she explains, “but I was also older so I kind of struggled with how to lead the team, I didn’t know if it was going to be more vocal or just leading by example. I would say right now it’s more by example, the captains do the more vocal part. But in any way I just try to lead and bring over what I did in lacrosse on to the soccer field as well.”

The decision to play soccer is one Glassford is very happy she made.

“It’s been so much fun,” she says. “When I stop and think about the fact that I’m doing this, I just get so happy with my decision that I did it. I met such great people, I learned so much about myself and I would never take it back.”

Glassford and the Owls visit South Florida on Thursday.