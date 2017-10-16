Pennsylvania Restaurant Raises Money For Hurricane Victims In Puerto Rico

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (CNN) — People near Wilkes-Barre mixed a little food with a side of fundraising.

People feasted on some Mexican food Sunday at La Tolteca on Mundy Street near Wilkes-Barre.

The restaurant is raising money to help those who have been devastated by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

Organizers feel they need to do their part to help their family and friends who are going through hard times on the island.

“It means a lot. You see all the support from the community. Especially from the Red Cross and everything that they’re doing,” said Carlos Deleon, owner of La Tolteca.

All the money from today’s fundraiser at La Tolteca will be given to the Red Cross.

