Philly Makes ‘Rattiest Cities’ In The US List

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The rattiest cities list is in and Philadelphia is sitting near the top.
According to pest control company Orkin, Philadelphia ranks 6th when it comes to rattiest cities.
“Rats and mice begin looking for warmer, more insulated places to get through the winter, and these too often happen to be our homes or businesses,” said John Kane, entomologist and Technical Director of Orkin’s Midwest Region. “Rodents like to chew on wood and electrical wires, increasing the fire danger behind your walls and potentially damage to your home.” Kane added it’s not hard for rodents to get inside a home or business
Orkin says the metro regions are ranked by the number of rodent treatments the company performed from September 15th, 2016 – September 15th, 2017. This ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments.
“Rats can squeeze through a hole the size of a quarter, while mice can fit through a hole the size of a dime,” Kane said. “Even if they can’t find an opening, they can often chew their way in.”
To help people avoid the health and safety risks that are possible with these pests, Orkin recommends the following tips to help prevent rodents around the home:
- Inspect both inside and outside the home for rodent droppings, burrows and rub marks along baseboards and walls. The more quickly rodents are detected, the better.
- Look for possible entry points outside the home and seal cracks and holes if any are found. Think, “where would YOU hide or enter if you were a rodent?” It’ll be hidden, dark, probably warm, and difficult to reach!
- Install weather strips around entryways, especially under doors, to help block rodents from sneaking inside.
- Store food properly by keeping it sealed tightly in rodent-proof containers like plastic bins or metal canisters. Otherwise, rodents may smell food and break into weaker containers.
- Clean up crumbs and spills as soon as they happen to avoid leaving food residue or sugary substances that can attract rodents.
- Cut back trees and bushes to at least three feet away from homes to avoid giving rodents a “jumping off” point to access the gutters, roof or other hidden openings.
- Using the tips above, homes across the nation can be better equipped to keep rodents out. If there is ever a time when a rodent infestation is suspected, contact a local pest management expert as soon as possible.
THE FULL LIST INCLUDES:
- Chicago
- New York
- Los Angeles (+1)
- San Francisco – Oakland (+1)
- Washington, DC (-2)
- Philadelphia (+1)
- Detroit (+2)
- Baltimore (-2)
- Seattle – Tacoma
- Dallas – Ft. Worth (+4)
- Denver (-1)
- Minneapolis – St. Paul (-4)
- Cleveland – Akron (+2)
- Atlanta (+2)
- Boston (-3)
- Hartford – New Haven (+1)
- Portland, OR (+3)
- Miami – Ft. Lauderdale (-5)
- Indianapolis
- Houston (+1)
- Milwaukee (+2)
- Pittsburgh (-4)
- New Orleans (+15)
- Cincinnati (+10)
- Richmond – Petersburg
- Sacramento – Stockton (+6)
- Kansas City (+3)
- Charlotte (-1)
- Norfolk – Portsmouth – Newport News (-5)
- Buffalo (-1)
- Columbus, OH (+6)
- St. Louis (-4)
- Raleigh – Durham (-11)
- Grand Rapids – Kalamazoo (-1)
- San Diego (+12)
- Albany – Schenectady (-10)
- San Antonio
- Tampa – St. Petersburg (-7)
- Rochester, NY (-4)
- Nashville (-1)
- Champaign – Springfield – Decatur
- Greenville – Spartanburg (-2)
- Memphis
- Phoenix (+1)
- Syracuse
- West Palm Beach (-10)
- Orlando – Daytona Beach (-1)
- Madison (+1)
- Flint – Saginaw (-8)
- Green Bay – Appleton (-6)