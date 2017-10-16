Philly Cracking Down On Illegal Dumping With Bigger Fines

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a major problem across Philadelphia that doesn’t distinguish by neighborhood: illegal dumping.

According to numbers from the streets department, in fiscal year 2016, it received 16,552 requests for short dump cleanup. That cost taxpayers an estimated $243,722.

You see it in vacant lots, on sidewalks, under bridges: mounds of trash illegally dumped and abandoned.

It’s a sight Saniyyah Krolikowski has gotten used to.

“It’s upsetting because you always want to take pride in your neighborhood,” Krolikowski said.

On a short drive throughout North Philly, Eyewitness News found piles of furniture, busted TVs, tires and more.

“When you see the big piles, it seems like someone just did their spring cleaning and just dumped it on the street,” Krolikowski said.

Previously, if caught, the fine for short dumping ranged between $100 to $300, not enough to stop offenders, said Philadelphia Councilman Derek Green.

“We don’t want to give people a slap on the wrist, we want to deter short dumping,” he said.

So, he introduced a new bill, which City Council just approved.

“Now the first time fine is $1,000, the second offense is $1,500, then the third is $2000,” said Green.

In addition, the offender will be forced to clean up their mess and possibly another elsewhere.

The hope is that will result in a cleaner, safer city.

“Hopefully because of the prices going up, someone will say, ‘Look, I don’t want to pay that, I don’t want to get caught and pay that amount,'” Krolikowski said.

Councilman Green adds that security cameras and community partners play a big role in finding the people responsible.

You can file reports of illegal dumping to 311 and if you have a description of an offender, you can report that to the appropriate police district. If you can’t reach 311, Green says reach out to the district councilperson.