Actress Alyssa Milano Sparks ‘Me Too’ Sexual Harassment Awareness Campaign

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In light of the Harvey Weinstein allegations, tens of thousands of women and some men have taken to social media to express that they too have been victims of sexual harassment or assault. The grassroots campaign has quickly gone viral.
On Sunday, actress Alyssa Milano launched a social media movement — calling on users to speak up if they’ve ever experienced sexual harassment or sexual assault.
AirAsia Staff Accused Of ‘Screaming’ As Flight Plummets 20,000 Feet
She Tweeted “If all the women who have ever been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘Me Too” as a status, it will give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem”
If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet. pic.twitter.com/k2oeCiUf9n
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 15, 2017
The post has more than 38,000 replies, including several high-profile actresses like Debra Messing and Anna Paquin.
Me too https://t.co/ScX67Kmmiy
— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) October 15, 2017
Me too
— Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) October 15, 2017
Man Using Wheelchair Dies After Rolling Off A Dock
Thousands of others have posted the words “Me Too” on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Milano starred in the WB series Charmed with Rose McGowan– who is one of the multiple women accusing Weinstein of rape.