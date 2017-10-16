NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Actress Alyssa Milano Sparks 'Me Too' Sexual Harassment Awareness Campaign

By Melony Roy
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In light of the Harvey Weinstein allegations, tens of thousands of women and some men have taken to social media to express that they too have been victims of sexual harassment or assault. The grassroots campaign has quickly gone viral.

On Sunday, actress Alyssa Milano launched a social media movement — calling on users to speak up if they’ve ever experienced sexual harassment or sexual assault.

She Tweeted “If all the women who have ever been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘Me Too” as a status, it will give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem”

The post has more than 38,000 replies, including several high-profile actresses like Debra Messing and Anna Paquin.

Thousands of others have posted the words “Me Too” on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Milano starred in the WB series Charmed with Rose McGowan– who is one of the multiple women accusing Weinstein of rape.

