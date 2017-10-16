Macy’s To Open Stores On Thanksgiving

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Macy’s will be getting a jump on Black Friday this year as stores will be open on Thanksgiving.
According to Best Black Friday, a blog dedicated solely to Black Friday shopping, Macy’s will open its doors at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving and remain open until 10 p.m. on Black Friday.
The Macy’s stores at Deptford Mall and Cherry Hill Mall will be open from 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving until 10 p.m. on Black Friday, while the Hamilton Mall location will be open from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. and then from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Black Friday.
Every Macy’s location opened at 5 p.m. last year on Thanksgiving.
Here are the other confirmed Macy’s locations opening at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, according to Best Black Friday:
Houston Galleria at Hidalgo – Houston, Texas – Thanksgiving 5 pm to 10 pm Black Friday
South Hills Village Mall – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – Thanksgiving 5 pm to 10 pm Black Friday
Stanford Shopping Center – Palo Alto, California – Thanksgiving 5 pm to 2 am; Opening 6 am on Black Friday to 10 pm
Westside Pavilion – Los Angeles, California – Thanksgiving 5 pm to 2 am; Opening 6 am on Black Friday to 10 pm