Philadelphia School To Reopen Wednesday Following Mold Issue

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Students at John B. Kelly Elementary School in the Germantown section of Philadelphia will stay home again Tuesday as mold cleanup continues.
The School District of Philadelphia announced Monday afternoon that the school will reopen on Wednesday.
Officials first announced mold was found in several classrooms last Wednesday.
On Thursday, the school was shut down and has been closed since.
Officials blame the building’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning system for the contamination.