6-Year-Old Boy Sets Up Doughnut Stand To Thank His Heroes

KANSAS (CBS) — A boy in Kansas is melting hearts as he thanks his local police.
Six-year-old Oliver Davis set up a doughnut stand for the men and women he calls his superheroes.
On Friday, he set up a stand and invited his heroes to stop by.
“I want to be nice to police officers because I’m doing a doughnut stand for police officers,” said Oliver. “I don’t need Spider-Man, Superman or Batman, I need these, guys.”
He gave out drinks and over 100 doughnuts to the people he looks up to the most.
He says he wants to be a police officer when he grows up.
Oliver can’t wait to get his own uniform one day, but for now he wants to remind people to say “thank you” to their men and women in blue.