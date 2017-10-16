6-Year-Old Boy Sets Up Doughnut Stand To Thank His Heroes

Filed Under: Talkers

KANSAS (CBS) — A boy in Kansas is melting hearts as he thanks his local police.

Six-year-old Oliver Davis set up a doughnut stand for the men and women he calls his superheroes.

9-Year-Old Girl Spreads Love To Hurricane Irma Victims 

On Friday, he set up a stand and invited his heroes to stop by.

“I want to be nice to police officers because I’m doing a doughnut stand for police officers,” said Oliver. “I don’t need Spider-Man, Superman or Batman, I need these, guys.”

He gave out drinks and over 100 doughnuts to the people he looks up to the most.

Video Shows California Deputy Braving Flames

He says he wants to be a police officer when he grows up.

Oliver can’t wait to get his own uniform one day, but for now he wants to remind people to say “thank you” to their men and women in blue.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch