New Economic Data Shows Philadelphia As A Top Destination For Amazon’s HQ2

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the deadline approaches for cities to submit proposals to Amazon in their quest to land the second headquarters of the world’s largest online retailer, some new economic data pushes Philadelphia to near the front of the line.

Moody’s Analytics used Amazon’s stated preferences and its own understanding of relevant economic factors to come up with a top ten list for Amazon’s HQ2. Austin finishes first in the overall rankings, followed by Atlanta, and then Philadelphia. Rochester and Pittsburgh finish out the top five.

Moody’s says while Philadelphia performed modestly in all of the key categories, including business environment, human capital, cost, quality of life and transportation, the geography category could be a wildcard.

Arguably, it says Amazon will want to diversify into a market far from its Seattle base. If that assessment is included, Moody’s says Philly moves from third place to first place.

Moody’s, which is based in West Chester, says other factors, including specific site availability, and what the metro areas on the short list are willing to offer, will influence the outcome.

Philadelphia officially submits its bid on Thursday, after which it will host the movers and shakers that helped to put together the proposal. Philadelphia touts the region’s talent pool, strategic location, livability and room for growth.

The Mayor’s office says over 200 leaders in the region’s business sector, including from the start-up community, as well as more than 65 college and university presidents signed letters of support or provided testimonials.

The Philadelphia region’s arts, culture, culinary, athletic, academic, development and business sectors participated in the videos that were produced in conjunction with the bid.