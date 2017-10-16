Christie: Newark Ideal Location For Amazon’s Second Headquarters

NEWARK (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie wants Newark to be the home of Amazon’s second headquarters.
Christie announced Monday that the state determined Newark as the ideal location for Amazon.
“Newark is prime for Amazon’s HQ2 development, and this deal would amount to one of the most successful endeavors in the history of New Jersey and Amazon,” Christie said. “Newark is centrally located in the largest economic region, is a growing technology hub and offers the country’s fastest Internet. It features an ecosystem that boasts unparalleled talent, connectivity, world-class higher education, vast transportation options and unique cultural amenities.”
Christie added that Amazon could bring 50,000 new jobs to Newark.
“Adding tens of thousands of dedicated and community-oriented Amazon employees and their families will also further enrich our area neighborhoods and schools,” said Christie.
Camden also made a pitch to be the home to Amazon’s second headquarters. Philadelphia is also making a play for Amazon, too.
