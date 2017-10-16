Pastry Chefs Create World’s Largest Dark Chocolate Bar With Nuts

Filed Under: Dark Chocolate

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pastry chefs in Peru have set a giant world record.

They created the largest dark chocolate bar with nuts, which came in at a whopping 21 feet long and 9 feet wide.

Chefs used 2,000 pounds of chocolate and 44 pounds of nuts, including chestnuts and walnuts.

The bar was made of 70 percent pure cocoa.

Giant chocolate bars have been made before, but never with nuts and with such dark chocolate.

