Turnpike Bridge Replacement Finished, Road Reopens

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Workers have finished replacing a bridge on the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s Northeastern Extension.

A section of the highway that was closed Friday night, forcing motorists to detour between the Lehigh Valley Interchange and the Pocono Interchange, reopened Monday morning.

Workers replaced the 60-year-old bridge over Crackersport Road outside Allentown. The existing 131-foot bridge on Interstate 476 opened in 1957 and carries about 30,000 vehicles daily.

The work was initially planned for Sept. 29, but was postponed because of a mechanical problem.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

