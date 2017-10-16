Teen Girl Dies Of Gunshot Wound To Head After Double Shooting

Filed Under: Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office, Willingboro Police

WILLINGBORO, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities are investigating the death a 17-year-old girl following a double shooting in Burlington County.

The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office and the Willingboro Township Police Department say the fatal double shooting happened 7 p.m. Saturday in the first block of Bermuda Circle in Willingboro Township.

Police say shots were fired at a group gathered outside a residence, striking 17-year-old India Simeon, of Pemberton Township, in the head and a man in the back.

Both were taken to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden for treatment. Simeon was pronounced dead 8:15 p.m. on Sunday.

The male shooting victim was discharged Sunday, according to police.

An autopsy will be performed on Simeon on Tuesday by the Burlington County Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113 or the Willingboro Township Police Department tip line at 609-877-6958.

