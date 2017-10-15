Positively Philadelphia: Bucks County

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s fall and there is so much going on around the area.
“Fall is the perfect time to come to Bucks County because we have so many festivals. We’ve got apple picking, pumpkin picking, Shady Brook Farm, Taborha Farm,” said Paul Bencivengo.
Paul Bencivengo is Vice President Visit Bucks County.
“There is a lot of programming with hay rides and corn mazes. A Scarecrow Festival is happening at Peddlers Village,” said Bencivengo.
And there’s more.
“Bristol Burough is going through a revitalization period and they have opened up a 32 boat slip dock. So people from Philadelphia or New Jersey can come, over park their boat and explore Bristol Burough. Throughout the year Bristol Burough does tons of festivals on the waterfront,” said Bencivengo.
All against a backdrop of changing fall leaves.
“It’s a great opportunity to come up with the family, take the countryside drive, enjoy the scenery and kind of get away from it all,” said Bencivengo.