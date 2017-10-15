Police: Stolen Pope Francis Cut-Out Returned To New Jersey Church

GLOUCESTER Co. NJ (CBS) — A life-sized cut-out of Pope Francis that was stolen from a South Jersey church is now back where it belongs.

Police in Washington Township say on the night of October 12 the pope was taken following a “handbag bingo” event at Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.

Witnesses tell police they saw three women in a white Audi snatch the cut-out.

Police say one of the females was described as elderly and “on oxygen.”

There is no word on how the cut-out made it back to the church.

