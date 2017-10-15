Police: Driver Arrested After Trying To Run Down Philadelphia Sheriff’s Deputy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have arrested a man they say tried to run down a sheriff’s deputy in South Philadelphia.
Authorities say deputies with the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office were working to locate a missing runaway late Saturday night when they saw a car pull up to their location along the 3000 block of South 7th Street with the runaway inside.
Police say the deputies pulled their vehicle in front of the car, a white Pontiac Grand Am, exited and identified themselves as law enforcement officers, and ordered the driver of the vehicle to shut the vehicle off multiple times.
It was at that point, police say, the driver put the car in drive and began to pull away, striking one of the deputies and knocking him to the ground.
The deputy suffered minor injuries to his hands and knees.
Authorities say the vehicle was located a short time later, and not long afterwards they found and arrested the driver, 32-year-old Deven Harley.
There was no immediate word on charges against Harley.