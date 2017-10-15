Personal Foul: Eagles Fans Sign Petition To Tackle ‘Awful’ Officiating

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Eagles’ victory over the Carolina Panthers remains the talk of the town in Philadelphia.

But one of the big reasons why has nothing to do with the team’s hot start (5-1) to the season.

When bird’s fan Colin Burke was asked about the officiating in Thursday night’s matchup, he didn’t hesitate to respond.

“It was absolutely horrendous,” he tells KYW Newsradio. “They missed a whole bunch of plays against us. It was awful.”

‘The Guy Was Just Being A Jerk’: Friend Speaks Out After Panthers Fan Is Sucker Punched

He’s not the only one who feels that way. Tens of thousands of Eagles fans have signed a petition aimed at preventing referee Pete Morreli and his crew from ever working a bird’s game again.

“And I already signed it,” Burke said. “I’m all for it, man.”

He and others are even calling this a conspiracy against the team.

“I saw something where they have the highest in the league against us, so Pete Morelli and his crew kind of have this average,” adds Burke. “Statistically it’s significant, so I would say so.”

According to the petition, once the signature goal is reached, it will be delivered to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.