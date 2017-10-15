Manhunt Continues For Suspect Who Robbed, Sexually Assaulted Elderly Woman In Chester

DELAWARE COUNTY (CBS) — A manhunt continues in Chester for a suspect wanted for robbing and sexually assaulting an elderly woman at gunpoint.

Police in Delaware County need help finding the man seen on surveillance video in the early hours of Friday morning boldly walking down 23rd street in Chester with a long rifle.

Shortly after he’s seen in the video, authorities say near the Walnut Park Plaza apartments, an elderly woman was attacked.

“He robbed her at gunpoint, and that wasn’t enough,” said Brady Hall. “Items weren’t enough. You have to do more. He sexually assaulted her.”

Hall knows the woman who was robbed and sexually assaulted. She is a relative of his who was in her way to work when she was attacked.

“The person they attempted to take her dignity, her pride, and her strength. But what he didn’t rely on, was that she was going to have love ones that were going to be strong for her,” Hall said. “A network of people who want to see individuals like this off the streets.”

As his loved one is recovering physically and mentally, Hall says he’s trying to help catch this criminal.

Near the Walnut Park Plaza apartments he’s posted still photos from the surveillance video to keep the community aware, and get anyone who recognizes this man to call police.

“He stole her cell phone which to some, may seem minor,” Hall said. “It was a white cell phone with a very bright pink case. I am hoping, that one item sticks out in somebody’s mind.”

Hall says he hopes that extra bit of info helps catch this predator for his loved ones sake, and for the community’s.

“Hopefully he doesn’t get the chance to do this to anyone else,” he said.

Shaneka Govens added, “I have three aunts that live in that apartment complex. They leave out early for work in the morning and everything. It’s scary. I just took them to get some mace and told them to get some whistles.”

Anyone who may recognize the man in that surveillance video is asked to contact police.