Flashpoint: Hate On College Campuses, Sharpening Teeth For Police Watchdog, And Hoops For Hygiene

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This week on Flashpoint: We tackle hate and bias on college campuses.
In recent weeks, students at several area colleges experienced acts of bias, including placement of racial slurs and offensive objects in dormitories. Philadelphia has seen an uptick in hate crimes and acts since last November. Is this a trend? Or are victims speaking out against this hate more often than before? Also, what does it feel like to be a victims?
KYW Community Affairs Reporter Cherri Gregg, who hosts the show, asks the burning question to guests with varying view points.
Guests for this segment include Nancy Baron-Baer of the Anti-Defamation League of Philadelphia, Rue Landau who runs the Philadelphia Commission on Human Relations and Madison Brown, a Temple University freshman who recently was the victim of an act of bias on her campus.
The Newsmaker for this week is Hans Menos, the new leader of the Philadelphia Police Advisory Commission, which has been mired in controversy over the past few months.
He’ll talk about his priorities and the challenge to become more relevant to the community.
Finally, the “Change Maker of the Week” is Ebony Lavone, creator of an initiative called, “Hoops 4 Hygiene.” She explains why she’s taking to the basketball court and who she’s hoping to help.
