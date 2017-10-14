Stephen Starr Among Chefs Honored By Philadelphia City Council

By Hadas Kuznits
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Members of Philadelphia’s governing body recognized several acclaimed chefs this week in City Council.

Philadelphia City Council members took turns reading a proclamation recognizing Philadelphia’s 2017 James Beard Award winners.

“This award is given to a working restaurateur who sets high national standards…”

“And who has served as an inspiration to other food professionals.”

“For Philadelphia, the uniqueness is that we took more James Beard Awards than any other city in the country, which is pretty amazing.”

Those recognized were Stephen Starr, Greg Vernick and Michael Solomonov. Starr says while he has restaurants all over America, there’s nothing like being honored by your hometown.

“I would be nothing if it weren’t for this city,” he said. “This is the city I started in, the city that embraced what I did, the city that kept me going and was loyal throughout all these years.”

