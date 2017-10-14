PAWS Holds ‘Mutt Strut’ Fundraiser To Help Save Lives Of Homeless Pets

By John McDevitt
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An organization that helps save Philadelphia’s homeless pets held one of its biggest fundraiser today Saturday at the Navy Yard.

Thousands of dogs participated in PAWS’ 11th annual Mutt Strut.

The Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society, or PAWS, holds a 1.5 mile dog walk and fall festival each year to raise money to save animals lives all year round.

There was a talent competition and costume contest too. Samoyed Shilo is a grand champion show dog. He was dressed like King Tutt.

“Shilo and I are here because we want to see the animals get saved,” said Shilo’s owner, Diane Pecca, of South Philadelphia. “Any donations people make, we feel, go to a good cause.”

And there were dogs up for adoption. Sefra Gibson from West Philadelphia went home with Ichabod.

“He’s about four years old. He is a poodle mix and he was a stray,” she said. “I’m changing [his name] to Charlie.”

More than $120,000 was raised for PAWS.

