Motorists Warned Of Delays For Pennsylvania Turnpike Bridge Replacement

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Motorists heading to the Poconos will face delays and a detour because a bridge replacement will close a long section of the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s Northeastern Extension.
The detour will begin for northbound traffic at the Lehigh Valley Interchange and at the Pocono Interchange for southbound traffic at 9 p.m. Friday. The road is slated to reopen at 4 a.m. Monday.
Workers will replace the 60-year-old bridge over Crackersport Road outside Allentown. The existing 131-foot bridge on Interstate 476 opened in 1957 and carries about 30,000 vehicles daily.
Information on the project and detour maps are posted on the turnpike’s website.
The work was initially planned for Sept. 29, but was postponed because of a mechanical problem.
