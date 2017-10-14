Man Found Stabbed To Death In Recording Studio Basement

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man was found stabbed to death in the basement of a recording studio in Northern Liberties.

Authorities say officers were called to Superior Sounds recording studio at 3rd and Willow Streets just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

When they arrived they found the body of a 30-year-old man who had been stabbed multiple times.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity was not immediately released.

There was no initial word about a suspect or an arrest.

