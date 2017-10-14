Man Found Stabbed To Death In Recording Studio Basement

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man was found stabbed to death in the basement of a recording studio in Northern Liberties.
Authorities say officers were called to Superior Sounds recording studio at 3rd and Willow Streets just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday.
When they arrived they found the body of a 30-year-old man who had been stabbed multiple times.
Man Shot Dead Outside Dollar Tree In Northeast Philly
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
His identity was not immediately released.
There was no initial word about a suspect or an arrest.