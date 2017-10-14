Confederate Flag On Philly Officer’s Car Prompts New Bill From City Council

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A confederate flag on a Philadelphia police officer’s car has prompted two city council members to introduce a bill that would prohibit offensive symbols or objects on city property.
Council President Darrell Clarke and Councilwoman Blondell Reynolds Brown sponsored a bill that would authorize the Commissioner of Public Property to regulate symbols, materials, objects or characterizations which one knows, or has reasonable grounds to know, arouse anger, alarm or resentment, if it would cause workplace inefficiencies and disruptions.
Clarke says he’s not trying to curb free speech.
“This is America, and people have a right to say and do certain things, but you cannot have a workplace environment that’s offensive and problematic to your coworkers,” Clarke said, “so that’s why we very narrowly tailored it towards city employees on city-owned properties.
Clarke says there have been a number of incidents that upset workers, most recently when a police officer put a confederate flag sticker on his bumper.