Wounded Veteran Running A Month Of Marathons

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A wounded Marine is making it his mission to spread an important message of hope, perseverance and endurance by taking on a big challenge.

Rob Jones is doing a full month of marathons. The veteran, who lost both legs in 2010 when an IED exploded on him in Afghanistan, is running a marathon for 31 consecutive days.

He’s doing it in 31 different cities. Philadelphia is the second stop on his month-long tour.

“I’m raising awareness among the veteran community that just because you come back wounded, it doesn’t mean that you are broken or incapable, and I am looking to exemplify that by my example,” said Jones.

Jones is also running to raise $1 million for wounded veteran charities.

So far, he’s raised $125,000 and hopes his month of marathons will help him reach his ultimate goal.

His journey is taking him all over the world.  On Thursday, he ran in London and on Saturday he’ll be in New York City.

