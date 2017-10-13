NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Video Shows California Deputy Braving Flames

By Natasha Brown
Filed Under: California Wildfires

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — Body camera footage shows a sheriff’s deputy braving flames to rescue a disabled woman and get people to flee from a lethal wildfire that has already begun devouring a Northern California community.

“Go! Go! Go! Go! Go!” the unnamed deputy yells at one point to drivers who are hesitating and moving slowly as they flee.

The video was released Friday by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office of the community of Mark West, which is lit up orange with flame and so thick with smoke it’s difficult to see.

Uptick In Reports Of Exploding Sunroofs

The deputy, wheezing and coughing, runs to several doors shouting “sheriff’s office!” for anyone who may be in earshot.

He then comes across another deputy with a woman in a wheelchair right next to a house that is burning and lifts her into an SUV to take her away.

Back in his car, he appears to drive straight through the flames at one point as he tries to help evacuees to safety.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

More from Natasha Brown
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch