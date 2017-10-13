What’s Cooking on 1060: Halloween Candy Tours

By Hadas Kuznits
Filed Under: Hadas Kuznits, What's Cooking on 1060

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For this spooky Halloween edition of What’s Cooking on 1060, KYW’s Hadas Kuznits takes us to an old candy shop that’s resurrecting some unusual recipes and candy folk cures.

Over the last two Fridays and Saturdays of the month, Shane Confectionary in Old City will be hosting Halloween candy tours at the shop called, “Consumed: Tales from the Candy Crypt.”

“Consumed is an immersive storytelling experience at Shane Confectionary,” said tour manager Laurel Burmeister. “It’s similar to a haunted house but instead of jump scares we give delicious candy and spooky confectionary history.”

Burmeister says this year they’re focusing on supernatural characters that were popularized during the Victorian era.

“And the very real related histories of infectious disease, folk remedies and confectionary cures.”

Kuznits: “What was the most interesting thing you learned as you were doing the research for this event.”

“Definitely medicinal cannibalism,” she said.

Burmeister says in their research, they found a 17th century recipe by a physician named Thomas Willis.

“He promoted chocolate and skull powder as a cure for cerebral ailments,” she explained.

Kuznits: “You’re not serving that here at the shop, are you?”

“We actually might be on the tour.”

To hear more about creepy Victorian Era candy remedies and the characters being highlighted on the tour subscribe to to the What’s Cooking podcast on the Radio.com app.

 

whats cooking border 375 What’s Cooking on 1060: Halloween Candy Tours

Hear the full podcast (runs 6:11)…

whats cooking border 375 What’s Cooking on 1060: Halloween Candy Tours

And for this week, that’s “What’s Cooking on 1060!”

—–

“What’s Cooking on 1060″ main page

Follow Hadas Kuznits on Twitter!

More from Hadas Kuznits
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch