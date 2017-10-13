What’s Cooking on 1060: Halloween Candy Tours

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For this spooky Halloween edition of What’s Cooking on 1060, KYW’s Hadas Kuznits takes us to an old candy shop that’s resurrecting some unusual recipes and candy folk cures.

Over the last two Fridays and Saturdays of the month, Shane Confectionary in Old City will be hosting Halloween candy tours at the shop called, “Consumed: Tales from the Candy Crypt.”

“Consumed is an immersive storytelling experience at Shane Confectionary,” said tour manager Laurel Burmeister. “It’s similar to a haunted house but instead of jump scares we give delicious candy and spooky confectionary history.”

Burmeister says this year they’re focusing on supernatural characters that were popularized during the Victorian era.

“And the very real related histories of infectious disease, folk remedies and confectionary cures.”

Kuznits: “What was the most interesting thing you learned as you were doing the research for this event.”

“Definitely medicinal cannibalism,” she said.

Burmeister says in their research, they found a 17th century recipe by a physician named Thomas Willis.

“He promoted chocolate and skull powder as a cure for cerebral ailments,” she explained.

Kuznits: “You’re not serving that here at the shop, are you?”

“We actually might be on the tour.”

