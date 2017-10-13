The Eagles’ Good, Bad & Ugly

By Joseph Santoliquito

PHILADELPHIA, PA (CBS) — There was a lot to like, not much to dislike and there was a lot to like looking ahead in the Eagles’ 28-23 victory over the Carolina Panthers, 28-23, at Bank of America Stadium Thursday night.

The Good

Quarterback Carson Wentz was 16 for 30, for 222 yards and three TDs. His 1-yard TD pass to Zach Ertz was his seventh TD on third down this season, three more than any other quarterback. It’s the most third down TD by an Eagles’ quarterback in a single season since Michael Vick had 7 in 2012. He had just 3 TDs on third down last season.

Cornerback Jalen Mills fourth-quarter interception looked like it would seal the victory.

Tight end Zack Ertz’s 2 TD receptions.

Defensive back Patrick Robinson’s fumble recovery on Kenjon Barner’s muffed punt early in the second quarter. Robinson has shown he can still cover and has done some nice things six games into this season. Robinson again came up with a huge play on a third-quarter

Kicker Jake Elliott’s 50-yard field goal in the first quarter. With 8:08 left in the third quarter, Elliott booted a 48-yarder that gave the Eagles a 21-13 lead. It doesn’t look like Caleb Sturgis is getting his job back.

Punter Donnie Jones getting down the snap on Jake Elliot’s 50-yard first-quarter field goal.

Receiver Torrey Smith showing what he can do when he actually catches the ball—a 59-yard TD reception.

Linebacker Nigel Bradham defending two passes on Carolina’s opening drive. Bradham made another great play at the end of the half taking out Cam Newton with an open field tackle that kept the Panthers out of field-goal range. Bradham again made a super play making a TD-saving tackle on Christian McCaffrey in the third quarter. The Panthers had to settle for a field goal.

Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox in the face of Cam Newton that created the Rasul Douglas second-quarter interception, which led to the Eagles’ first TD.

Cornerback Rasul Douglas’ second-quarter interception that led to Carson Wentz’s 1-yard TD pass to Zach Ertz with 2:32 left in the first half, which tied the game, 10-10.

Defensive end Derek Barnett’s 7-yard sack with 3:41 left to play that pushed the ball back to Carolina’s 40.

Defensive line Fletcher Cox, Tim Jernigan, Chris Long, Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett, Beau Allen, Vinny Curry and Justin Hamilton put a ton of pressure on Cam Newton.

The Bad

Cornerback Jalen Mills two interference calls. The second one, a 40-yard call, didn’t have to happen. The flag negated Rodney McLeod’s interception on a pass that was underthrown.

Tight end Zach Ertz going offsides with just over 7:00 to play.

Cornerback Rasul Douglas’ letting the ball go through his hands with 3:23 to play.

The Ugly

Tight end Zach Ertz missing Shaq Thompson, who took down LeGarrette Blount for a minus-4 play at the Eagles 23, which pushed the ball back to the 19 and forced the Eagles into a third-and-7 with 2:15 left to play.

Right tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai getting blown out by veteran Julius Peppers on the Eagles’ first possession, which caused a fumble. Big V blew the second-quarter sack by Thomas Davis, when he took the inside defender and he should have been protecting the edge. It’s something that right guard Brandon Brooks quickly brought up to him after the play.

Right defensive end Vinny Curry losing outside contain on Cam Newton’s 16-yard TD run with 10:34 left in the half. What Curry was watching is anyone’s guess. Newton faked the ball inside to Christian McCaffrey, which caused Curry to bite.

The Eagles’ offensive line play in the first half. They let Carson Wentz get hit entirely too many times.

Defensive end Derek Barnett’s roughing the passer call on a third-and-10 at the Eagles’ 23 with 9:42 left to play. It was four-down territory and the Panthers had jumped offsides. It prolonged the drive and set up Carolina’s score that put it within 28-23 with 8:07 to play.