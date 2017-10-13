Show Your Stripes: ‘We Can’t Wear Their Illnesses But We Can Wear This Silly Stuff’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– Friday is Show your Stripes Day, a day that marks the founding of the very first Ronald McDonald House in Philadelphia 43 years ago.

“It’s really our mission to make sure the families have everything they need so that their children can be the focus,” said Lawrence Jacobson, Director of Leadership Giving for the Ronald McDonald Houses in Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Police Department is one of many area agencies that wore red and white stripes to raise awareness and funds for the cause.

Officer Roz Talley heads the campaign, which is deeply personal for her.

“I have a daughter with special needs, and they really took care of her when she was in her younger years, way before I was a police officer,” she said. “And I was hoping that, if I ever had the opportunity to give back, that I would give back.”

Over the past three years, the department has raised $75,000. It has raised $16,000 so far this year.

“I believe we’re going to be out in the community helping the community, so I figured, we might as well start now,” said recruit Robert Cucinelli.

As an instructor at the police academy, Talley has gotten hundreds of recruits involved. They were more than happy to be able to jazz up their uniforms for a day.

“We can’t wear their illnesses, but we can certainly wear this silly stuff so we can make them happy,” Talley said.

You can buy striped items with the proceeds going to the Ronald McDonald House from http://www.philarmh.org/showyourstripes/.

