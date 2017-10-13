PennDOT Considering Using Shoulder To Relieve Rush Hour Traffic On Blue Route, I-95

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — PennDOT is taking a look at using the shoulder as a third lane on the Blue Route and on I-95 to try to relieve traffic congestion during rush-hour.
PennDOT secretary Leslie Richards says so-called “hard shoulder running” – or using the shoulder as another travel lane during rush hours could help relieve the bottle-neck on the “Blue Route,” I-476, both northbound and southbound.
“Between Interstate 95 and Route 3 West Chester Pike,” said Richards.
And on I-95 south.
“Between Interstate 476 and the Commodore Barry Bridge in Delaware County.”
Richards says each stretch carries about 90,000 cars each day. PennDOT is dedicating $8 million for study and design of hard shoulder running, which Richards says will take about four years.
A similar study is already underway on the Schuylkill Expressway between the Blue Route and Route 202 in King of Prussia.
Richards says they’re talking to other cities who already use the shoulder as an extra travel lane for best practices, and also advice on how to respond to emergencies.