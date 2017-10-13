Philly Hosting Fundraiser For Virgin Islands Hurricane Relief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It has been a destructive hurricane season with Harvey, Irma, and Maria, and help is still needed in some of the devastated areas like in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
A fundraiser is being held in Philadelphia next week.
The fundraiser will held at Cuba Libre in Old City on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. Donations are $50 at the door.
There will be drinks and hors d’oeuvres. The proceeds will go to hurricane relief for the United States Virgin Islands.
“After the hurricanes I feel like the U.S. Virgin Islands got very little attention, and they need help just as much as any of them,” said Amy Needle, who organized the fundraiser. “We actually have a generous donor who has agreed to match all of the proceeds up to $100,000.”
There will also be a silent auction and t-shirt sales.