Philly Hosting Fundraiser For Virgin Islands Hurricane Relief

By John McDevitt
Filed Under: Hurricane Maria, John McDevitt, KYW Newsradio, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It has been a destructive hurricane season with Harvey, Irma, and Maria, and help is still needed in some of the devastated areas like in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

A fundraiser is being held in Philadelphia next week.

The fundraiser will held at Cuba Libre in Old City on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. Donations are $50 at the door.

There will be drinks and hors d’oeuvres. The proceeds will go to hurricane relief for the United States Virgin Islands.

“After the hurricanes I feel like the U.S. Virgin Islands got very little attention, and they need help just as much as any of them,” said Amy Needle, who organized the fundraiser. “We actually have a generous donor who has agreed to match all of the proceeds up to $100,000.”

There will also be a silent auction and t-shirt sales.

More from John McDevitt
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch