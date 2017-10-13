Philadelphia Festival Lets You ‘Experience Minecraft In A Way You Can’t At Home’

By Andrew Kramer
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One of the most popular video games out there today gets its own festival in the Philadelphia area this weekend.

Building on Minecraft’s popularity, Chad Collins founded Minefaire last year. And it’s back again for another round.

“We know Minecraft as a video game the Minecraft player in your life spends a lot of time with,” Collins tells KYW Newsradio. “And Minefaire is a celebration of that fandom.”

That celebration is all weekend long at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center.

“We literally bring in thousands of families together to experience Minecraft in a way you can’t at home,” Collins says.

You can compete in multiple gaming arenas, participate in parent-child building activities, plus meet Minecraft mentors and internet sensations, among many other activities.

And new this year…

“Is a drone exhibit,” Collins says, “where you can actually experience Minecraft by putting on goggles and flying a drone and it’s almost like you’re flying through a Minecraft world in 3-D.”

There’s actually an entire virtual reality section at Minefaire.

Collins says there’s something for everyone at Minefaire, adult or child, expert or novice.

