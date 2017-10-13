Panthers Fan Sucker Punches Eagles Fan In Face

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A disturbing video from Thursday night’s Eagles-Panthers game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina has surfaced.
Related: Eagles Find Way To Win, Despite Pete Morelli And Crew
In the stands, a Panthers fan was filmed sucker punching an Eagles fan in the face.
The video was posted to Instagram and the caption explains the victim was telling the fans in front of him, “How they’re being jerks and how rude they are for not sitting.”
Related: The Eagles Make Themselves Team To Beat In NFC
Warning: The video and caption contains violence, blood and graphic language. You can watch it here.
In the caption, the person who posted the video wrote, “i don’t know if he got away or left in handcuffs, but i hope it’s the latter.”
The Eagles defeated the Panthers 28-23 to improve to 5-1.