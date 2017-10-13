Oldest Operated Tavern In Philly May Be Haunted

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Superstition meets the supernatural. On this Friday the 13th the oldest continuously operated tavern in Philadelphia maybe serving up spirits in more ways than one.
Christopher Mullens Jr. is the general manager of McGillins Old Ale House on Drury Street in Center City. He says patrons and staff see and hear unexplained things all the time. The kitchen he says is particularly active.
“We know it’s haunted there is no doubt about that,” said Mullens Jr. “There will be mysterious pots flying or lights flickering or just random weird little things objects moving… We just hope it’s never knives. It happens all the time.”
A paranormal investigation team claims to have captured the reflection of a lady in white in a mirror by taking a picture.
Many believe it’s the spirit of Catherine “Ma” McGillin.
“Ma” and “Pa” McGillin were the original owners of the ale house which opened in 1860.