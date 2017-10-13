Public Defender Clerk Charged With Possessing Crack Cocaine

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania public defender’s clerk has been charged with possessing crack cocaine after police say she drove a drug dealer to an undercover buy and was found with the drugs on her purse.
The Luzerne County public defender’s office — which employs and now represents 38-year-old Leona Ann Miller — didn’t immediately comment Friday.
State police say the Trucksville woman was driving when the suspected dealer arrived to meet with an undercover informant on Tuesday.
She’s since been charged with conspiring to deliver drugs, a felony, and misdemeanor possession with intent to deliver an unspecified amount of the drug.
County manager David Pedri says Miller is on administrative leave without pay from her nearly $34,000-a-year job as a clerk/stenographer. She’s worked for the office since February 2001.
