Fairmount Park Japanese House Allows Visitors To Observe Roof Restoration

By Mike DeNardo
Filed Under: KYW Newsradio, Mike DeNardo, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Visitors to Philadelphia’s Japanese House in Fairmount Park have a rare opportunity to watch skilled craftsmen restore its roof.

A craftsman hammers strips of cypress bark into place atop Shofuso Japanese House and Garden with his individual technique.

“Depending on the person, the rhythm changes,” relayed translator Dr. Frank Chance.

The hinoki cypress bark roof is the only one of its kind outside Japan. Every five years, a restoration team from Japan comes to Philadelphia to perform traditional maintenance.

And Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia executive director Kim Andrews says this time, people can watch.

“Twice a day, we have tours for visitors to walk up and see what the roof looks like, what the techniques are, to see what the materials are,” she explained.

The tours are $20, and run through October 22.

More from Mike DeNardo
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch