Eagles Find Way To Win, Despite Pete Morelli And Crew

By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles and Pete Morelli do not get along.

In Thursday night’s huge 28-23 Eagles win over the Panthers, Philadelphia was penalized 10 times for 126 yards. Plenty of those calls were, at best, debatable.

On the flip side, Carolina was penalized just once for one year, in a very close and physical game.

It was the first time in NFL history, one team had over 120 penalty yards, while their opponent had less than 10, according to Dave Zangaro.

Related: The Eagles Make Themselves Team To Beat In NFC

What’s more concerning is this, per Zangaro: The Eagles have been penalized 40 times for 396 yards over their last four games with Morelli’s crew, while their opponents have been penalized just eight times for 74 yards.

Eagles fans were naturally displeased with the officiating, voicing their frustration on Twitter.

 

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch