Eagles Find Way To Win, Despite Pete Morelli And Crew

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles and Pete Morelli do not get along.

In Thursday night’s huge 28-23 Eagles win over the Panthers, Philadelphia was penalized 10 times for 126 yards. Plenty of those calls were, at best, debatable.

On the flip side, Carolina was penalized just once for one year, in a very close and physical game.

It was the first time in NFL history, one team had over 120 penalty yards, while their opponent had less than 10, according to Dave Zangaro.

Related: The Eagles Make Themselves Team To Beat In NFC

What’s more concerning is this, per Zangaro: The Eagles have been penalized 40 times for 396 yards over their last four games with Morelli’s crew, while their opponents have been penalized just eight times for 74 yards.

Eagles fans were naturally displeased with the officiating, voicing their frustration on Twitter.

How do you feel about the officiating by Pete Morelli's crew last night? — WIP Morning Show (@WIPMorningShow) October 13, 2017

Eagles beat the Panthers and the shady refs tonight, didn't get called for a hold here. Great win birds. #FlyEaglesFly #PHIvsCAR pic.twitter.com/1CTZntdy56 — Adam Coleman (@adamcoleman04) October 13, 2017

It’s weird the refs were wearing stripes, they must’ve run out of Panthers jerseys #PHIvsCAR — Alaina Ploski (@alaina_ploski) October 13, 2017