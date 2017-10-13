Eagles Studs And Duds: Week 6

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles are 5-1, tops in the entire NFC.

Most analysts picked the favored Carolina Panthers at home on a short week, but the Eagles upset Cam Newton’s squad 28-23 on Thursday night. It was impressive performance all the way around from the Birds, starting at the top with the head coach and quarterback.

Duds

3. Jalen Mills

They were ticky-tack calls, but two pass interference calls on Mills hurt the Eagles. One cost them an interception. However, despite that, Mills played well recorded a pass deflection and the game sealing interception.

2. Alshon Jeffery

We expected Alshon to breakout this week against below average Panthers corners, but he didn’t. Jeffery received 10 targets, but caught just four for 71 yards. A late 37-yard catch saved his, otherwise, miserable night.

1. Kenjon Barner

Barner wasn’t ready for this moment. He muffed a punt and struggled to find room to run all night long, rushing for seven yards on five carries.

Studs

3. Fletcher Cox

Fletch with the pressure, Rasul with the pick. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/4w07qcywMn — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 13, 2017

The fact that Cox even suited up despite a calf strain on a short week was awesome and then he affected the game. Cox had six total pressures, 2.0 QB hits, 0.5 sacks, 0.5 tackles for loss, and tipped a ball causing an interception.

2. Nigel Bradham

His best game as an Eagle, by far. 10 total tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss, two passes defended, and an incredible third down tackle on Panthers TE Ed Dickson in which Bradham injured himself, but later returned. Bradham received an 89.7 grade from Pro Football Focus, best on the Eagles.

1. Carson Wentz

5-1 😎 I love this team. Let's keep this thing rollin' #FlyEaglesFly — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) October 13, 2017

In Carson's biggest game of his career, he had one of his best. 16-30, 3 TD, 0 INT. 7-10, 146 yards on 10+ yd passes. 86.6 @PFF grade. Wow. — Andrew Porter (@And_Porter) October 13, 2017

Wentz was brilliant in the biggest game of his career, on a short week, on the road, against a 4-1 team. Wentz was 16-30 with 3 TD’s and 0 interceptions. He did lose a fumble on the first drive of the game.