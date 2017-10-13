Knife-Toting Suspect Wanted In Dunkin Donuts Robbery

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a man they say robbed a Dunkin Donuts in North Philadelphia.
It happened at the Dunkin Donuts on the 900 block of West Girard on Oct. 11, just after 11:30 a.m.
Police say the knife-toting suspect demanded the employees open the register. When they refused, the suspect jumped over the counter and forced the cash register open, fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash.
He was later seen on surveillance video discarding his clothing near the 900 block of North 11th Street and then getting into a 2000 Ford Expedition. Police say the suspect was last seen south on 11th Street with several other unknown men.
The suspect is described as a black male, 20 years of age, between 5 feet 10 inches and six feet tall and with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a white Nike hooded sweatshirt, light-colored jeans, a red bandanna and tan boots.
If you have any information on this crime, call police.