Didinger: Officials Were Doing All They Could To Mess Up Eagles Game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Carolina Panthers Thursday night 28-23 to go 5-1 and be on top in the NFC.
Ray Didinger picked the Panthers over the Eagles, and tells The Chris Stigall Show that the game had all the feels of a playoff game.
“That kind of intensity, it was tough, it was physical, the two teams were really playing at a high level and really going after it. You’d hate to see the officiating get in the middle of all of that stuff. The players were doing all they could, and the officials seem to be doing all they could to mess it up.”
The Eagles are now on a nice long break before the Washington Redskins come to town on Monday Night Football, October 23rd.
Hear more about what Didinger had to say regarding the officiating and the Eagles defense by listening to the podcast.