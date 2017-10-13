Dream Drives: Bouncy Fun at Hurricane Hill Farm

COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Hurricane Hill Farm in Coatesville, Chester County has a very large pumpkin for their fall season, the biggest and bounciest one they’ve ever had.

“Is it a pumpkin bounce?” asked CBS3’s Meisha Johnson.

“Exactly, a pumpkin bounce pad,” said Austin Shank, assistant manager. “It’s a 35-foot by 65-foot giant pad. It’s probably one of our biggest hits so far, so we’re very looking forward to the upcoming month.”

The pad is big enough to hold adults too. It “opens the kids up for their imagination so they can do whatever they want,” Austin said.

“Seriously, this brings me back to my gymnastic days where i used to just jump on trampolines all day long,” Meisha said. “Do kids remember to point their toes when they bounce?”

“No,” Austin said. “They fall all the time.”

“Of course they do,” Meisha said.

The paintball shooting gallery has 25 shots for $5, and you can aim for everything from a clown mask to a big car.

The corn maze is a big attraction as well.

“It’s train-themed,” Austin said. “It’s a 5-acre corn maze. This is probably one of our biggest attractions. Everybody at least does the corn maze once.”

“I have to ask: have you ever seen the movie…” Meisha trailed off. “You know what I’m going to say.”

“Children of the Corn,” Austin said.

Meisha laughed. “Yes! Have you seen it?”

“There have been nights when we’ve been a bit skeptical, ’cause people all leave, and yet seems like the corn is still being moved around, so it’s a little creepy at night here,” Austin said.

